Cristiano Ronaldo: Erik ten Hag says forward ‘in our plans’

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo is “in our plans” for the new season and is “not for sale,” the BBC reports.

The 37-year-old will miss the first part of United’s pre-season tour to Thailand and wants to leave the club.

He returned to United last season after playing for Real Madrid and Juventus.

“He is not with us due to personal issues. We are planning with Cristiano Ronaldo for this season. That is it,” said former Ajax manager Ten Hag.

“I am looking forward to working with him. Cristiano is not for sale. He is in our plans. We want success together.”

The Portugal forward’s absence on the tour fuelled speculation over his future after he also missed the club’s return to pre-season training at Carrington.

Ronaldo instead trained at the Portuguese national team’s headquarters.