Chelsea agree fee with Manchester City for England winger Raheem Sterling

Chelsea have agreed a fee with Manchester City for England winger Raheem Sterling, the BBC reports.

The deal is worth up to £50m including add-ons and Sterling is set to arrive at Stamford Bridge on a five-year contract with an option of further year.

Sterling will need to complete a medical before the deal is announced.

The 27-year-old has one year left on his contract at City and had attracted interest from major clubs overseas.

City signed Sterling from Liverpool in a £49m deal in 2015 and he went on to score 131 goals in 339 games.

Should the deal be completed, Sterling – who has 77 England caps – will become Chelsea’s first major signing since they were taken over by a consortium led by Todd Boehly this summer.

It is expected the deal will be done in time for Sterling to link up with the Chelsea squad before they leave for their pre-season tour to the United States next week.