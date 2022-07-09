Students from 64 countries to participate in International Biology Olympiad in Armenia

For the first time, Armenia will host the International Biology Olympiad will be held in Armenia. The 33rd edition of the event to be held in Yerevan on July 10-18 will feature students from 64 countries. Representatives of the international jury, observers, as well as winners of the last year’s Olympiad are also expected in Armenia.

Team Telecom Armenia will be the technological partner of the event. It has provided all the necessary technical and digital solutions to ensure the smooth running of the most prestigious school competition.

The competition will take place in two staged – theoretical and practical (each lasting 7 hours). The work of the jury members will be organized through the “OlyExams” program, which is designed to ensure the examination process of science olympiads.

The International Biology Olympiad is an annual competition for high school students. Armenian students started participating in the Olympiad in 2009.

The Olympiad aims to identify, inspire, empower and support the next generation of leaders in the life sciences and to develop their international network.