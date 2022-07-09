Sri Lanka: Protesters storm President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s residence

Thousands of protesters have stormed President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s residence in the capital of Sri Lanka, the BBC reports.

Demonstrators from all over the country marched to Colombo demanding his resignation after months of protests over mismanagement of the country’s economic crisis.

Reports say he has already been moved to a safer location.

The country is suffering rampant inflation and is struggling to import food, fuel and medicine.

Thousands of anti-government protesters travelled in cars, vans and buses to the capital, with officials telling AFP news agency that some had even “commandeered” trains to get there.

They swarmed into Colombo’s government district, shouting slogans such as “Gota go home!” and breaking through several police barricades to reach President Rajapaksa’s house.

Police fired shots in the air to try and prevent angry crowds from overrunning the residence, but were unable to stop some of the crowd from entering.