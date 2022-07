Elon Musk says he is ending $44bn bid to buy Twitter, alleging multiple breaches of merger agreement, the BBC reports.

Today’s announcement brings to an end a long-running saga after the world’s richest person decided to buy Twitter in April.

Mr Musk has decided not to go ahead with the deal because Twitter failed to provide sufficient information on the number of spam and fake accounts.

He faces a $1bn break-up fee and possible lawsuit by opting out.