Armenia attaches importance to trilateral cooperation with Greece and Cyprus – FM

Armenia attaches great importance to the trilateral format of cooperation, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said in an interview with Kathimerini.

“By now we have successfully conducted several Trilateral Ministerial meetings. We are looking forward to hosting the Summit of the format on the level of the leaders of our three countries,” he said.

“Our nations have rich experience of collaboration and mutual support and we believe that our states have huge potential to promote stability, security, and peace in the region, through enhanced political dialogue and cooperation of Armenia, Greece, and Cyprus. We also acknowledge the importance and efficiency of trilateral cooperation in defense, diaspora, parliamentary ties, emergency situations, IT, healthcare, investments, tourism, education, and culture. I am confident that the format is destined to succeed,” he said.

The Foreign Minister emphasized that Greece is one of Armenia’s most important partners in Europe and in the world.

“The relations between Armenia and Greece are underpinned by millennia-old shared history and values, friendship, and solidarity between our two peoples. Throughout the centuries, Armenians and Greeks peacefully lived next to each other, collaborated to create value and prosperity, and fought together against external oppressors. In this context, I want to stress that we will never forget the wholehearted support the Greek people and the government provided during very tough times in our nation’s history, the most recent example being the war of 2020,” Minister Mirzoyan noted.

“This year we celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our republics. Over these three decades, more than 40 documents have been signed between the two countries and we’ve developed robust interstate relations and a solid bilateral agenda ranging from active political dialogue to partnership in different areas, including defense, economy, education, culture, and many other fields, as well as mutually beneficial collaboration on multilateral platforms. During my recent working visit to Greece, I held very productive talks with President Katerina Sakellaropoulou and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, as well as in-depth discussions with my colleague and good friend Minister Nikos Dendias. We’ve made progress and reached a common understanding on a number of important issues and will continue to work to deepen our relations further,” the Foreign Minister said.

“I believe that we should mull over raising Armenia-Greece cooperation to a significantly higher level, which could be proper for strategic partners. I am confident we should work in this direction in the near future,” he added.