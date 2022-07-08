STARMUS to change the perceptions of science in Armenia

At the invitation of the co-founder of the STARMUS international science festival, Garik Israelyan, the Chief of Staff of the Prime Minister, Arayik Harutyunyan, participated in an informal breakfast to discuss the festival’s course, developments and impact for the field. He informed about this on his Facebook page.

The program of the festival, the expected unique meetings and events, which will really change the perceptions of science in Armenia, Arayik Harutyunyan said in a Facebook post.

He said “Armenia will be presented to the international community as a country with a rich scientific heritage.”