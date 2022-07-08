Japan’s former prime minister Shinzo Abe shot during campaign event

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has collapsed after he was shot at an event in the city of Nara, the BBC reports.

Mr Abe was shot at twice while he was giving a speech, causing him to fall to the ground. His attacker has been arrested.

Ex-Tokyo governor Yoichi Masuzoe said in a tweet that the 67-year-old Mr Abe was in a state of cardiopulmonary arrest.

The term is often used before a death is officially confirmed in Japan.

The Fire and Disaster Management Agency confirmed that Mr Abe had a bullet wound on the right of his neck, and also suffered subcutaneous bleeding under the left part of his chest.

It is unclear if both shots hit him, or if a bullet hit him on the neck and travelled elsewhere.