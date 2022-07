Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has died, according to Japan’s national broadcaster.

Abe, 67, who remains Japan’s longest serving prime minister, was shot while giving a campaign speech.

The suspected attacker – reported to be a man in his 40s – was tackled at the scene and arrested.

Shinzo Abe died in the hospital where he was receiving medical treatment, near to the attack in Nara, a senior Liberal Democratic Party official has said, public broadcaster NHK reports.