The Future Armenian Convention officially kicks off

On November 11-13 the first Convention of The Future Armenian will be held in Yerevan based on the “citizens’ assembly” model of participatory democracy. The participants of the Convention from the Republic of Armenia, the Republic of Artsakh and Diaspora will discuss the existing issues and challenges and will adopt package of proposals to overcome those challenges. The convention will be preceded by meeting of expert groups, which will be open for all professionals.

The first convention will focus on the three of the 15 goals set by The FUTURE ARMENIAN Initiative. Those goals are the Armenia – Diaspora Unity, Historic Responsibility and Growing Population.

On 7th of July, Matenadaran Institute of Ancient Manuscripts hosted the launch event of the Convention of The Future Armenian. The ceremony signaled the start of submission of applications for participation, as well as the beginning of the process of forming expert groups.

The goals of the Convention and the specifics and the of its format – the citizens assembly model, the application procedure was presented during the event. A special reference was made on the outcomes of the Artsakh Forum held in Stepanakert in May 2022.

During “Public Discourses and the Artsakh Forum” panel session the speakers – Artsakh State Minister Artak Beglaryan, the participant of the Forum Anahit Mkhitaryan, Co-Founders of The FUTURE ARMENIAN Initiative Artur Alaverdyan and Aram Bekchian – reflected on the outcomes of the Artsakh Forum. They also exchanged opinions on the format of the public discussions and the importance of bringing the outcomes of those discussions to life.

The speakers at “The First Convention of The Future Armenian and Its Topics” panel session – Co-Founders of The FUTURE ARMENIAN Initiative Noubar Afeyan and Ruben Vardanyan, Director of the Alikhanyan National Science Laboratory and Chair of the Armenian Society of Fellows Board Ani Aprahamian and Executive Director of The FUTURE ARMENIAN Development Foundation Artak Apitonian – reflected upon the importance of discussion themes of the Convention and the existing problems.

Maria Titizian, the Editor-in-Chief for the EVN Report, moderated the panel discussions. The guests of the event had the opportunity to ask questions to the participants during the Q&A session.