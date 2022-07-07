President discusses prospects of education and science development in Armenia with Noubar Afeyan

President Vahagn Khachaturyan hosted American Armenian scientist and businessman Noubar Afeyan today.

President Khachaturyan welcomed the guest and noted that he is always happy to see him in Armenia. Nubar Afeyan thanked the President for the reception.

Vahagn Khachaturyan and Noubar Afeyan discussed the prospects of education and science development in Armenia. The businessman presented to the president the current and future initiatives and programs aimed at the continued strengthening and development of Armenia-Diaspora relations in the mentioned areas.

An agreement was reached to join efforts for the implementation of social and educational multi-layered programs.