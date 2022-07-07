Perspectives of cooperation discussed at Dutch-Armenian Business Days 2022

Opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation in Armenian and Dutch business circles were discussed during Dutch-Armenian Business Days 2022.

Cooperation in the fields of IT and agriculture, existing problems and proposed smart solutions were considered during the two day event.

Possible financing mechanisms, attractiveness of the Armenian market to Dutch investments and other issues were discussed. Business ideas and prospects for possible further cooperation in the format of B2B meetings were touched upon.

Chairman of the Dutch-Armenian Chamber of Commerce Levon Hayrapetyan presented the main mission and purpose of the chamber, which aims at promoting the development and strengthening of Dutch-Armenian economic and educational ties, using the untapped potential between the two countries, bridging the two peoples through friendship and mutual recognition of cultures, serving as a platform for establishment for bilateral business partnership, uniting interests and attracting new investments.

Mr. Hayrapetyan also briefed the audience on the main services of the Chamber and the benefits of cooperation with the latter.