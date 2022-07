Noubar Afeyan conferred the honorary doctorate degree of the Yerevan State University

Armenian-American scholar, entrepreneur and philanthropist Noubar Afeyan was conferred the honorary doctorate degree of the Yerevan State University today.

The ceremony took place at YSU’s Innovative Solutions and Technologies Center (ISTC).

Afeyan participated in the establishment of more than 20 scientific and technological institutions, undertook humanitarian initiatives, received state awards and prizes.