Mkhitaryan participates in first training session with Inter

Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan participated in the first training session with Inter.

On his way to the training ground in Appiano Gentile Mkhitaryan stopped to take photos with fans and sign autographs.

Mkhitaryan joined Inter on a free transfer. The contract will expire on June 30, 2024.

It is reported the salary he agreed with Inter will be worth an initial €3.3m per season net plus performance-related bonuses, so with add-ons should reach €4.2m per year.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored three goals and registered one assist in seven appearances against Inter during his time at Roma.