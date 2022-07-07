Jesus Christ statue project gets preliminary approval from Armenian government

The Armenian government has given a preliminary approval for the proposal to erect a statue of Jesus Christ on Hatis Mountain, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the government sitting today.

Relevant documents have already been submitted by Multi Group Company headed by Gagik Tsarukyan.

“We believe it will increase the tourists’ interests towards Armenia,” the Prime Minister said.

He said a number of administrative decisions need to be taken and voiced hope that the relevant agencies would discuss the issue in due time to get the project going as planned.