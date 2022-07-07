Cristiano Ronaldo will not fly with Manchester United to pre-season tour

Cristiano Ronaldo will not be in the Manchester United squad that will fly to Thailand on Friday afternoon to begin the club’s pre-season tour because of a continuing family situation, The Guardian reports.

The 37-year-old has been granted additional time to address the matter, after missing training all week for the same reason.

Although the forward previously informed the club he wishes to leave, United’s stance remains that Ronaldo has a year left on his contract and is not for sale.

United will tour Thailand and Australia for two weeks before returning to England for the start of the Premier League season in August and it had always looked unlikely Ronaldo would join his team-mates for the tour once it was learned he wished to leave the club.

United’s tour will see them take on bitter rivals Liverpool Bangkok on Tuesday before visiting Melbourne to take on Melbourne Victory then Crystal Palace before finishing the tour with a clash against Aston Villa on July 23.