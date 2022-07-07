Civilian car damaged as Azerbaijani forces target Armenia’s Yelpin village in Vayots Dzor

On July 7, at around 4:15 p.m., units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire from various types of weapons, including large-caliber rifles, at the Armenian military positions located in the western part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, specifically in the Yelpin village of the Vayots Dzor region, as well as in the direction of the road leading to the village.

A civilian car was damaged in the shooting, the Ministry of Defense reports.

The fire from the Azerbaijani side was silenced by the retaliatory actions of the Armenian forces.

No casualties were reported on the Armenian side.