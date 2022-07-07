UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will resign as Conservative leader today, but will continue as Prime Minister until the autumn, the BBC reports.

A Conservative leadership race will take place this summer and a new Prime Minister will be in place in time for the Tory party conference in October.

Johnson will publicly announce his resignation later today.

A No 10 spokesman said: “The prime minister will make a statement to the country today.”

Mr Johnson spoke to Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the Conservative 1922 Committee, to inform him of his decision, a No 10 source says.

“The Prime Minister has spoken to Graham Brady and agreed to stand down in time for a new leader to be in place by the conference in October,” the source added.