Armenian FM, UNWTO Secretary-General discuss tourism projects

On a working visit to Madrid, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan held a meeting with Zurab Pololikashvili, the Secretary-General of the United Nations World Tourism Organization Zurab Pololikashvili.

The interlocutors emphasized the importance of the implementation of the agreements reached within the framework of the visit of the Secretary-General of the UNWTO to Yerevan at the beginning of June, aimed at expanding cooperation between Armenia and the UNWTO, including through the implementation of joint initiatives and development programs in the field of tourism.

Ideas were exchanged on the projects implemented in the field of tourism in Armenia.

The Foreign Minister of Armenia stressed that Armenia attaches great importance to the tourism sector as a foundation for sustainable development and prosperity at the local, national, regional and international levels. In this regard, the Foreign Minister emphasized the support of the UNWTO, especially to the initiatives of Armenia in the direction of innovation, investments, rural and ecotourism development.