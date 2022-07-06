Rep. Jackie Speier calls for report on US military assistance to Azerbaijan

Congressional Armenian Caucus Co-Chair Jackie Speier (D-CA) introduced an amendment to the FY2023 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) calling for a State Department report which documents the reasons behind the Biden Administration’s waiver of Section 907 restrictions on U.S. aid to Azerbaijan and whether that aid has undermined the Artsakh peace process.

Not later than 180 days 6 after the date of the enactment of this Act, the Secretary of State, in coordination with the Secretary of Defense, shall submit a report to the appropriate congressional committees on United States security assistance provided to the Government of Azerbaijan pursuant to a waiver under section 907 of the FREEDOM Support Act

The report under subsection shall address the following:

1) Documentation of the Department of 16 State’s consideration of all section 907 waiver requirements during the 5-year period ending on the date of the enactment of this Act.

2) Further program-level detail and end-use monitoring reports of security assistance provided to the Government of Azerbaijan under a section 907 4 waiver during such 5-year period.

3) The impact of United States security assistance provided to Azerbaijan on the negotiation of a 7 peaceful settlement between Armenia and Azerbaijan 8 over all disputed regions during such 5-year period.

4) The impact of United States security assistance provided to Azerbaijan on the military balance between Azerbaijan and Armenia during such 5-year 12 period.

5) An assessment of Azerbaijan’s use of offensive force against Armenia or violations of Armenian sovereign territory from November 11, 2020, to the 16 date of the enactment of this Act.

The Secretary of State, in coordination with the Secretary of Defense, shall brief the appropriate congressional committees not later than 180 days after the date of the enactment of this Act on the contents of the report.

Amendment #992 is co-sponsored by Representatives Judy Chu (D-CA), Frank Pallone Jr. (D-NJ), and Adam Schiff (D-CA).

The ANCA is leading a grassroots effort to secure additional co-sponsors prior to next week’s House Rules Committee consideration of the amendment.

NDAA amendments ruled “in order” by the House Rules Committee will be voted on by the full U.S. House.