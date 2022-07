One killed, five injured in an explosion at a bank in Ashtarak, Armenia

One person was killed, five were injured as an explosion rocked one of the banks in Ashtarak, Armenia, the Ministry of Emergency Situations reports.

At 09:07 this morning, the regional crisis management center was alerted that an explosion had occurred in one of the banks, causing fire.

According to initial reports, one person is dead, five are injured. They are getting treatment at Ashtarak Hospital.

The fire was contained at 09:25.