Armenia denies Azerbaijani claims of ceasefire violation

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has once again spread misinformation, claiming that on the night of July 6, units of the Armenian Armed Forces opened fire in the direction of the Azerbaijani positions located in the eastern part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.
The situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable and is under the full control of the Armenian Armed Forces, the Armenian Defense Ministry says.
