Simone Inzaghi says has always been a fan of Mkhitaryan

Inter head coach Simone Inzaghi says he has always been a fan of Mkhitaryan.

“I’ve always been a fan of Mkhitaryan, he has always created difficulties for me when I’ve faced him,” Inzaghi said at a pre-season press-conference today.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored three goals and registered one assist in seven appearances against Inter during his time at Roma.

The former Armenia international joined Inter on a free transfer. The contract will expire on June 30, 2024.

It is reported the salary he agreed with Inter will be worth an initial €3.3m per season net plus performance-related bonuses, so with add-ons should reach €4.2m per year.