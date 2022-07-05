Contracts now ready for Christian Eriksen to sign with Manchester United – Fabrizio Romano

Contracts are now ready for Christian Eriksen to sign with Manchester Utd, just waiting for medical and then it will be completed, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano informs.

“Three year deal confirmed, Eriksen will be next United signing after Tyrell Malacia,” Romano said on Twitter.

Christian Eriksen has agreed to join Manchester United on a three-year deal after talks with Erik ten Hag. The Denmark midfielder, who spent the final four months of last season at Brentford and is out of contract, has reached a verbal agreement and the move is subject to a medical, The Guardian reported on Monday.

Eriksen returned to action in February after his cardiac arrest at Euro 2020 eight months earlier and Brentford had hoped to keep him. But the 30-year-old has opted for United and communicated his decision to both clubs on Monday.

The former Tottenham player impressed during 10 starts and one substitute appearance for Brentford in the Premier League, scoring once and providing four assists. On Monday United were also close to confirming the signing of the left-back Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord, with the Netherlands international undergoing the final part of his medical.