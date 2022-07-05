Constitution one of the most important pillars of the country’s public and political – President

July the 5th, Constitution Day, is one of the most important holidays in the Republic of Armenia, President Vahagn Khachaturyan said on the occasion of Constitution Day.

He said “the Constitution is not only the Mother Law and the symbol of our country but also the main guarantor of the independence of our statehood, the freedoms of our citizens and the stability of public relations.”

“After the proclamation of independence of the Republic of Armenia, our Constitution was created with the efforts of a wide range of public and professional figures, the application of international best practices, as well as the practical experience of our newly created republic, as a guarantee for the establishment and the strengthening of our country,” the President noted.

“Since 1995, our Constitution has gone through various challenges, including radical changes to the main law. But in all cases, the Constitution has been and remains the balance axis of the structure of the Republic,” he added.

Therefore, the President said, the role of the Constitution is not only abstract and ideological, but also purely substantive and operational, “because the Mother Law of the country ensures harmonious relations between citizens and state structures, various state bodies, and the three branches of government.”

“In this sense, the Constitution is one of the most important pillars of the country’s public, political and state life organization,” the President said.