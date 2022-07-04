Fly Arna launches Sharm el-Sheikh flights

Fly Arna, Armenia’s national airline and a joint venture company between the Armenian National Interests Fund (ANIF) and Air Arabia Group, started operating flights on the Yerevan—Sharm el-Sheikh — Yerevan route. The flights will be operated 2 times a week – on Mondays and Saturdays.

On July 3, Fly Arna airline began operating flights on Yerevan-Hurghada –Yerevan route. The flights will be operated 2 times a week: on Wednesdays and Sundays.

