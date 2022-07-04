Cristiano Ronaldo to miss Manchester United training “due to family reasons”

Cristiano Ronaldo is not expected to return to Manchester United training on Monday after the club accepted his explanation that family reasons would prevent him for coming back as scheduled, The Guardian reports.

BBC Sport reported earlier that the 37-year-old forward has asked to leave the Red Devils this summer as he still feels he can contribute to a side that will play in the Champions League next summer.

Ronaldo is due back on Monday with all the other players who were involved in international matches after the Premier League season ended. The rest of the squad returned at the start of last week. Ronaldo has one year left on his contract and United insist he is not for sale.