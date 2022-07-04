Christian Eriksen agrees to Manchester United move on three-year contract

Christian Eriksen has agreed to join Manchester United on a three-year deal after talks with Erik ten Hag. The Denmark midfielder, who spent the final four months of last season at Brentford and is out of contract, has reached a verbal agreement and the move is subject to a medical, The Guardian reports.

Eriksen returned to action in February after his cardiac arrest at Euro 2020 eight months earlier and Brentford had hoped to keep him. But the 30-year-old has opted for United and communicated his decision to both clubs on Monday.

The former Tottenham player impressed during 10 starts and one substitute appearance for Brentford in the Premier League, scoring once and providing four assists. On Monday United were also close to confirming the signing of the left-back Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord, with the Netherlands international undergoing the final part of his medical.