The Secretary for West of the Foreign Ministry of India due in Armenia

On July 4 a tête-à-tête meeting of Ararat Mirzoyan and Sanjay Verma will be held at the MFA of Armenia, which will be followed by the opening of the 8th session of the Armenian-Indian Intergovernmental Commission, co-chaired by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia and the Secretary for Western of the MFA of India.