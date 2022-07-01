TopWorld

Yair Lapid takes office as Israeli PM, Netanyahu targets comeback

REUTERS

Yair Lapid has become Israel’s interim prime minister, taking over from PM Naftali Bennett after just one year, the BBC reports.

Mr Lapid, head of a centrist party, will lead the country as it heads towards elections on 1 November.

It follows the collapse last week of the coalition which he formed with Mr Bennett. The upcoming elections will be Israel’s fifth in less than four years.

Mr Lapid faces a tough challenge from former PM Benjamin Netanyahu, who has vowed to return to power.

Although the new prime minister has previously said he is committed to a two-state solution to the conflict with the Palestinians, he is unlikely to begin any bold new initiatives as an interim leader.

