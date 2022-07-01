Henrikh Mkhitaryan signs for Inter

Inter have signed André Onana, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Kristjan Asslani alongside Romelu Lukaku, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano confirms.

Both Onana and Mkhitaryan join on a free transfer, next signing will be Raoul Bellanova from Cagliari, the pundit says.

Official, confirmed. Inter have now registered André Onana, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Kristjan Asslani alongside Romelu Lukaku as new signings. ⚫️🔵🤝 #Inter



Both Onana and Mkhitaryan join on a free transfer – next signing will be Raoul Bellanova from Cagliari. pic.twitter.com/rjznbI65BK — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 1, 2022

While Inter and Serie A are yet to confirm the signing, the major digital football platform Transfermarkt lists ex-Roma midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan as Inter player. The contract will expire on June 30, 2024.

It is reported the salary he agreed with Inter will be worth an initial €3.3m per season net plus performance-related bonuses, so with add-ons should reach €4.2m per year.