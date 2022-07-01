Henrikh Mkhitaryan signs for Inter

Inter have signed André Onana, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Kristjan Asslani alongside Romelu Lukaku, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano confirms.
Both Onana and Mkhitaryan join on a free transfer, next signing will be Raoul Bellanova from Cagliari, the pundit says.
While Inter and Serie A are yet to confirm the signing, the major digital football platform Transfermarkt lists ex-Roma midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan as Inter player. The contract will expire on June 30, 2024.
It is reported the salary he agreed with Inter will be worth an initial €3.3m per season net plus performance-related bonuses, so with add-ons should reach €4.2m per year.