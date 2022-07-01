Lawmakers urge Biden to stop any sale of F-16 modernization kits and jets to Turkey

Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney (D-NY) has slammed the apparent decision by the Biden Administration to sell F-16 modernization kits to Turkey, reports the Armenian National Committee for America (ANCA).

“I am deeply disappointed with the apparent plan to move forward with modernizing Turkey’s F-16s.” said Congresswoman Maloney “We must not forget that Turkey uses their current air fleet to violate the sovereignty of a reliable NATO member and ally, Greece, and that such a modernized force could be used to support their illegal occupation of Northern Cyprus. Furthermore, Turkey still possesses Russian S-400 anti-air systems, which led to their ejection from the F-35 program and the imposition of CAATSA sanctions. We must continue to hold Erdogan accountable for violations of U.S. law, human rights, and the security of our ally Greece – not reward him.”

Rep. Maloney joined fellow Congressional Hellenic Caucus Co-Chair Congressman Gus Bilirakis (R-FL) and vocal opponent of the sale Congressman Chris Pappas (D-NH) in issuing statements on the issue.

Congressman Gus Bilirakis (R-FL) urged the Biden Administration to stop any sale of F-16 modernization kits and F-16’s to Turkey.

“Turkey has consistently demonstrated a complete disregard for following international law,” said Congressman Bilirakis. “Erdogan repeatedly acts contrary to American interests, with his dangerous behavior contributing to the instability of the region. For all these reasons, we absolutely must not sell Turkey F-16s or F-16 modernization kits.”

Rep. Chris Pappas (D-NH-01) said he strongly opposes the sale of advanced weapons and upgrade equipment to Turkey.

“Turkey has failed to address issues that led to ejection from F35 program and imposition of CAATSA sanctions. The increasingly belligerent rhetoric and behavior towards Greece cannot be ignored,” he said.