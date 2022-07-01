German Minister for Economic Cooperation visits Armenian Genocide Memorial

The delegation headed by the Federal Minister of Economic Cooperation and Development of Germany Svenja Schulze visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial accompanied by Armenian Deputy Minister of Economy Armen Arzumanyan, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Germany to Armenia Victor Richter and the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Armenia to Germany Victor Yengibaryan.

Edita Gzoyan, Deputy Director of Scientific Works of the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute, welcomed the guests and introduced them to the history of the creation of the Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex.

She also presented the history of three khachkars installed in the territory of Tsitsernakaberd, which are dedicated to the memory of the Armenians who died during the ethnic cleansing of the Armenian population in Azerbaijan at the end of the last century.

Ms. Svenja Schultze laid a wreath at the memorial to the victims of the Armenian Genocide, after which the members of the delegation placed flowers at the eternal fire and honored the memory of 1.5 million innocent victims of the Armenian Genocide with a minute of silence.