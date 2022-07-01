Armenia’s Pashinyan congratulates Trudeau on Canada Day

Armenia appreciates the development of relations with Canada and is determined to deepen them as much as possible, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in a congratulatory message to the Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau on the occasion of Canada Day.

“The efforts of the Government of Canada and personally your efforts to support the accomplishment of democracy in the Republic of Armenia, one of the brightest manifestations of which was the visit of Special Envoy to Europe Stéphane Dion to Yerevan, are greatly appreciated. The recommendations in the comprehensive report published based on the results of that visit can serve as a roadmap for the effective development of relations between our countries,” PM Pashinyan said.

“Once again congratulating you and the friendly people of Canada on this holiday, I express my readiness to continue the close cooperation for the sake of peace, prosperity and friendship of the peoples of the two countries,” the Prime Minister added.