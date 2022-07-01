PoliticsTop

Armenian Parliament votes to remove two opposition MPs from posts

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email July 1, 2022, 12:49
Less than a minute

At the extraordinary session of the National Assembly today, the parliamentary majority, with 66 votes in favor, adopted a decision to remove Ishkhan Saghatelyan, a member of the Armenia faction, from the position of Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly.

The Parliament also decided to terminate the powers of Vahe Hakobyan as Chairman of the Standing Committee on Economic Affairs.

The decision to remove Saghatelyan and Hakobyan from their positions was made by the Civil Contract faction on June 28.

