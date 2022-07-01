Armenia, Turkey special envoys meet in Vienna

The meeting of the Special Representatives of Armenia and Turkey has started in Vienna, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Vahan Hunanyan informs.

The Special Representatives previously held three meetings in Moscow and Vienna.

Armenia does not see much progress in the negotiation process with Ankara, Armenia’s Special Representative Ruben Rubinyan told reporters ahead of the meeting with

“Since the beginning of the process, Armenia has been very constructive, Armenia has the political will, and the success of this process depends on the political will of Turkey. As you can see, up to this point there has not been much progress” he said.

He added that the lack of progress so far does not mean there cannot be any in the future.