PM Pashinyan discusses perspectives of Armenian-Israeli cooperation with new Ambassador

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received the newly appointed Ambassador of the State of Israel to the Republic of Armenia Joel Lion (residence in Jerusalem).

The Prime Minister congratulated the Ambassador on assuming the post and wished him fruitful work for the benefit of the development of the Armenian-Israeli relations.

Ambassador Lion said the diplomatic service in Armenia is an honor and assured that he would make every effort to deepen bilateral ties.

The interlocutors stressed the existence of great potential in the field of Armenian-Israeli cooperation, highlighting the programs aimed at concrete results. The sides exchanged views on the actions aimed at the development of the bilateral agenda.