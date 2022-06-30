Armenia rules out any road within “corridor logic”

Any road within the corridor logic is excluded, Secretary of the Armenian Security Council Armen Grigoryan told a briefing today.

“Our policy remains unchanged. When we declare that our positions are now closer, we have progressed only with the logic that any road within the corridor logic is ruled out,” the Secretary said.

He said the issue of unblocking of communications has been discussed in both Brussels and Moscow.

“Azerbaijan had long been declaring that a corridor is being discussed. If I am not mistaken, on November 6, when Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk was in Yerevan, he announced that no issue with corridor logic is being discussed. The same happened after the Brussels talks. The spokesperson to EU Council President Charles Michel publicly stated that no corridor has ever been discussed. This shows that our approach in the negotiations has been this and continues to be this,” he added.