Turkey pushes Finland and Sweden on extradition after NATO deal

Turkey says it will now be pushing for the extradition of 33 “terror” suspects from Finland and Sweden, under a deal that lifted Ankara’s objections to the two Nordic states’ bids to join Nato, the BBC reports.

Turkey would ask them to “fulfil their promises,” the justice minister said.

“We will seek the extradition of terrorists,” said Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag.

He called on Finland to hand over six members of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) and another six from the movement of exiled Turkish cleric Fethullah Gulen.

Turkey also wants 11 PKK members and 10 “Gulenists” to be extradited from Sweden.

Ankara has accused both Finland and Sweden of hosting Kurdish militants.

The Nordic states agreed late on Tuesday to “address Turkey’s pending deportation or extradition requests of terror suspects expeditiously.”

Finland and Sweden declared their intention to join the 30-member Western defensive alliance in May, in response to Russia’s military operation in Ukraine.

Turkey initially threatened to veto their application but after four hours of talks at the Nato summit in Madrid the three countries reached a compromise. Nato leaders are expected to officially invite Finland and Sweden to become members before the end of the meeting.