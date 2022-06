Salah Abdeslam, the only survivor of the group behind the November 2015 Paris attacks, has been found guilty of terrorism and murder charges, the BBC reports.

There were guilty verdicts for all but one of the 20 men put on trial for their involvement in the gun and bomb attacks that killed 130.

Sentences will be announced later – prosecutors had requested Abdeslam receive a rare full-life prison term.

The trial – the biggest in modern French history – began last September.