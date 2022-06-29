German Minister for Economic Cooperation to visit Armenia

German Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development Svenja Schulze is traveling to Georgia and Armenia for four days to strengthen Germany’s ties with the reform-oriented countries in the EU ‘s eastern neighborhood.

Development Minister Schulze will hold high-level political talks in Tbilisi and Yerevan to discuss future cooperation.

In Yerevan on Friday, the minister will meet Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan and Economy Minister Vahan Kerobyan. The minister will offer the Armenian government to upgrade development cooperation to a permanent bilateral partnership.