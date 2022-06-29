Armenian President visits US Ambassador’s residence ahead of Independence Day

On the eve of US Independence Day, Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan visited today the residence of the US Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Armenia Lynne Tracy.

President Khachaturyan congratulated Ambassador Tracy, the staff of the Embassy, ​​and the people of the United States on the occasion of the national holiday and wished them success.

The President praised the support of the United States in the development of Armenia and in the progress of democratic processes.

President Khachaturyan shared his warm memories of the first US Ambassador to Armenia Harry Gilmore, whom he met years ago when he was Mayor of Yerevan. He noted that what Harry Gilmore did during those difficult days for Armenia will never be forgotten.

The interlocutors exchanged views on the current agenda of Armenian-American relations and the prospects for the development of bilateral cooperation.