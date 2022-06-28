US looking forward to the Minsk Group’s continuing work

The US OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair spoke with her counterparts today to discuss the future of Nagorno-Karabakh, the US Department of State’s Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs said in a Twitter post.

“It’s unfortunate the Russian Co-Chair did not accept the invitation. We look forward to the Minsk Group’s continuing work,” the Bureau tweeted.

Speaking at an online press conference on Monday, Armenian Prime Minister called Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s statement on the Minsk Group being “non-existent strange, adding that he and Russian President Vladimir Putin recently signed a joint statement emphasizing that the resolution of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict will be achieved with the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship.