Special Representatives of Armenia, Turkey to meet in Vienna on July 1st

The fourth meeting of the Special Representatives of Armenia and Turkey for the normalization process will take place in Vienna on July 1st, the Armenian Foreign Ministry informs.

Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ruben Rubinyan and Ambassador Serdar Kilic last met in Vienna on May 3.

The Special Representatives reaffirmed the declared goal of achieving full normalization between their respective countries through this process. In this sense, they had a sincere and productive exchange of concrete views and discussed possible steps that can be undertaken for tangible progress in this direction.

They reiterated their agreement to continue the process without preconditions.