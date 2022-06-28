Security Council Secretary briefs French Minsk Group Co-Chair on regional security situation

On a working visit to Paris, Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan met with French Co-Chair of the Minsk Group Brice Roquefeuil.



During the meeting the interlocutors discussed and stressed the need for a comprehensive and lasting settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.



Armen Grigoryan briefed the interlocutor on the regional security situation, possible challenges and the views of the Armenian side on their solution.

The Secretary of the Security Council also briefed Brice Roquefeuil on the Brussels process of normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations.