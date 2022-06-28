Nazi camp guard, 101, given five years for aiding murder￼

A former Nazi concentration camp guard identified as Josef S has been given a five-year jail term for assisting in the murder of thousands of prisoners at Sachsenhausen near Berlin, the BBC reports.

The oldest Nazi criminal ever to stand trial in a German court, he had always denied being an SS guard at the camp.

He was found guilty of aiding and abetting the murders of 3,518 people.

He was complicit in the shooting of Soviet prisoners of war and the murder of others with Zyklon B gas.

The defence had called for his acquittal and is set to appeal against the prison sentence.

Tens of thousands of people died at Sachsenhausen during World War Two from starvation, forced labour, medical experiments and murder by the SS. More than 200,000 people were imprisoned there, including political prisoners as well as Jews, Roma and Sinti (Gypsies).