Joe Biden’s wife and daughter banned from Russia

US President Joe Biden’s wife and daughter are the latest prominent U.S. figures to be blacklisted by Russia in retaliation for Washington’s sanctions on Moscow.

At the top of the Russian foreign ministry’s sanctions list announced on Tuesday were the first lady Jill Biden and the first couple’s 41-year-old daughter, Ashley Biden.

Also on the 25-strong sanctions list were Republican senators Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Susan Collins (R-ME), and Democratic lawmakers from the upper house, Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) and Martin Heinrich (D-NM).

The list was created “in response to the ever-expanding U.S. sanctions against Russian political and public figures,” Russian officials said.