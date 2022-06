FlyOne Armenia to launch Saint Petersburg flights from July1st

FlyOne Armenia will launch regular direct flights on Yerevan – Saint Petersburg – Yerevan route from July 1st.

Yerevan-Saint Petersburg-Yerevan flights will be operated from Zvartnots International Airport to Pulkovo International Airport.

The flights will be operated four times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.