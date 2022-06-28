At least 46 found dead in Texas abandoned truck

At least 46 people have been found dead in an abandoned truck on the outskirts of San Antonio, Texas, the BBC reports.

A fire official said 16 people, including four children, had also been taken to hospital.

The survivors were “hot to the touch” and suffering from heat stroke and heat exhaustion.

San Antonio, which is 250km from the US-Mexican border, is a major transit route for people-smugglers.

Human traffickers often use trucks to transport undocumented migrants after meeting them in remote areas once they have managed to cross into the United States.

“They had families… and were likely trying to find a better life,” San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said. “It’s nothing short of a horrific, human tragedy.”