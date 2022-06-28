2022 Aurora Prize ceremony to take place in Venice in October

The Aurora Humanitarian Initiative has announced that the 2022 Aurora Prize Ceremony and special events will be organized in Venice, Italy, on October 14–16, 2022. Aurora will bring together the world’s leading humanitarians to honor modern-day heroes, celebrate the spirit of humanity, and empower the next generation of saviors.

The Aurora Humanitarian Initiative and its flagship program, the Aurora Prize, seek to address on-the-ground humanitarian challenges around the world with a focus on helping the most destitute. On behalf of the survivors of the Armenian Genocide and in gratitude to their saviors, an Aurora Prize Laureate is honored each year with a US $1,000,000 award, which gives the Laureate a unique opportunity to continue the cycle of giving and to support the organizations that help others. Dedicated to discovering and supporting the world’s unsung humanitarian heroes, Aurora has already made a significant impact on the lives of over 2.7 million people in need.

The weekend of special events in Venice will feature two Aurora Dialogues discussions. The first one will present the courageous work of 2022 Aurora Humanitarians Jamila Afghani, Hadi Jumaan and Mahienour El-Massry, whereas the second is set to highlight the vital role of the young generation in addressing the issues that will define the future of humanity. World famous peace and human rights activists and humanitarians, including the members of the Aurora Prize Selection Committee, as well as representatives of the Aurora community and the Initiative’s supporters, will join forces to identify ideas capable of delivering tangible positive change.

The weekend will culminate in the 2022 Aurora Prize Ceremony to be held on the San Lazzaro Island, the headquarters of the Mekhitarist Congregation and one of the world’s most prominent centers of Armenian culture and Armenian studies. This year, Aurora honors three modern-day heroes for giving access to education to girls and women in Afghanistan, liberating prisoners of war in Yemen, and defending human rights in Egypt. During the Ceremony, one of the 2022 Aurora Humanitarians will be named the 2022 Aurora Prize Laureate based on their demonstration of courage, commitment, and impact.

Nominations are currently open for the 2023 Aurora Prize. Anyone can put forward modern-day heroes who risk their own lives, health or freedom to save the lives, health or freedom of others suffering as a result of violent conflict, atrocity crimes or other major human rights violations.

The Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity is a global humanitarian award. Its mission is to recognize and support those who risk their own lives, health or freedom to save the lives, health or freedom of others suffering as a result of violent conflict, atrocity crimes or other major human rights violations. The Aurora Prize Laureate is selected based on the nominee’s demonstration of courage, commitment and impact.

On behalf of the survivors of the Armenian Genocide and in gratitude to their saviors, an Aurora Prize Laureate is honored with a US $1,000,000 award, which gives the Laureate a unique opportunity to continue the cycle of giving by supporting the organizations that help people in need.

The Aurora Prize Selection Committee is comprised of Nobel Laureates Shirin Ebadi and Leymah Gbowee; former president of Ireland Mary Robinson; human rights activist Hina Jilani; former president of Mexico Ernesto Zedillo; Médecins Sans Frontières Co-founder and former foreign minister of France Bernard Kouchner; journalist and Pulitzer Prize winner Dele Olojede, former CEO of Unilever and Co-founder and Co-Chair of IMAGINE Paul Polman; human rights activist and Co-founder of The Sentry John Prendergast and President of the Carnegie Corporation of New York Vartan Gregorian (1934-2021). The Committee is chaired by the Co-Director of the Institute of Global Health Innovation at Imperial College London Lord Ara Darzi.

World famous peace and human rights activist Benjamin Ferencz and Academy Award-winning actor and humanitarian George Clooney are the Committee’s Honorary Co-Chairs.

We honor the memory of Elie Wiesel (1928-2016), inaugural Selection Committee Co-Chair; President of the Elie Wiesel Foundation for Humanity; Nobel Laureate.